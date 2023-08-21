LIVING life to the fullest is the personal goal of Joanne Dance who is full of praise for the nursing staff at the Rigby Unit, Stratford Hospital who are helping her get through her journey with breast cancer.

Joanne’s world changed in February and March when she was diagnosed with cancer but the 42-year-old from Stratford is determined to stay active and currently works from home as a customer service manager; a job she’s thoroughly enjoyed for over five years now.

During Easter, Joanne received four rounds of chemotherapy and last month she began weekly chemotherapy and is halfway through 12 treatment sessions. Radiotherapy is also planned at a later stage.