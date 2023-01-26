Colourful and creative window art brought warmth to the cold streets of Alcester last week as the Window Wanderland returned.

The displays, created by residents in the front windows as part of a night-time walking trail could be seen from the 15th to 22nd January. The event is organised by Alcester Town Council, with the deputy mayor, Cllr Vaughan Blake and high bailiff Marc Venables taking on the task of judging this year’s entries.

Alcester Winter Wanderland winner of the Creativity Award at 32 Alne Bank Road. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62006631)

There were in four categories. The community award went to Cherry Trees Care Home with its montage of Alcester landmarks. Denice Mosson and family of Alne Bank Road won the creativity award with their depiction of a woodland scene at sunset. The Old Station Nursery, Kinwarton Road, won best classroom award with its depiction of a steam train.