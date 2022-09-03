Annual wheelbarrow race rolls into Studley
Sixty enthusiastic competitors took part in the annual Studley wheelbarrow race last Sunday (28th August).
Organised by The Bell on the Alcester Road, entrants had to whizz around a route that took in 11 pubs and a restaurant, stopping for a complimentary drink at each point before making their way to the finish line at the pub.
A sterling performance in a record 18.29 minutes bagged the top spot for Mark Andrews and Dean Wickett who promptly donated the first prize of whiskey to the raffle and £50 to the fundraising effort for Studley in Bloom and Studley Christmas Lights which totalled £1,184.38. The day ended with hot food, a DJ set and live music from the back of a truck lent by Allelys ground haulage.
Steve Boswell, manager of the Bell Inn, said: “We are so proud of the Wheelbarrow Race, it’s been growing strength to strength every year. I would like to thank everybody that took part, supported us and the charities. Studley should be so proud of itself - a massive well done to everybody that took part.
Photos by: Gill Summers and Colin Crutchley