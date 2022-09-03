Sixty enthusiastic competitors took part in the annual Studley wheelbarrow race last Sunday (28th August).

Organised by The Bell on the Alcester Road, entrants had to whizz around a route that took in 11 pubs and a restaurant, stopping for a complimentary drink at each point before making their way to the finish line at the pub.

Wheelbarrow race at Studley (59006349)

A sterling performance in a record 18.29 minutes bagged the top spot for Mark Andrews and Dean Wickett who promptly donated the first prize of whiskey to the raffle and £50 to the fundraising effort for Studley in Bloom and Studley Christmas Lights which totalled £1,184.38. The day ended with hot food, a DJ set and live music from the back of a truck lent by Allelys ground haulage.

Steve Boswell, manager of the Bell Inn, said: “We are so proud of the Wheelbarrow Race, it’s been growing strength to strength every year. I would like to thank everybody that took part, supported us and the charities. Studley should be so proud of itself - a massive well done to everybody that took part.

Wheelbarrow race at Studley (59006353)

Photos by: Gill Summers and Colin Crutchley