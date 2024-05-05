CAMPAIGNERS fighting for inpatient beds to be part of the new hospital in Shipston say they have found fresh inspiration.

It comes after town councillors and members of the League of Friends of Shipston Hospitals met with a Shropshire mayor who had been instrumental in getting his NHS foundation trust to backtrack on the closure of a 16-bedded community hospital.

Josh Dickin, mayor of market town Bishop’s Castle, visited Shipston Town Council offices on Saturday (27th April) and told of his townspeople’s recent victory in opening the community hospital more than two years after NHS bosses had closed it.