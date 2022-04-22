A super start for new Shipston store

THE Tesco Express in Shipston was officially opened last Thursday (14th April) as the town mayor, Cllr Ian Cooper, cut the ribbon.

School council children including Alexander Quinton, aged eight, right, from Shipston Primary School were present to launch the new Tesco Express token scheme to help raise money for a new sensory garden. Photo: Mark Williamson S35/4/22/9839. (56131277)

With children from Shipston Primary School launching the store’s fundraising token scheme and Shipston Food Bank receiving a donation, it showed the start of the store’s commitment to its local community, according to Tesco Shipston manager, George Wylde.

“We wanted to get off on the right foot and be part of the town,” said George. “So supporting local charities and helping where we can was always going to be important. Now it’s business as usual, and it’s time to throw ourselves into the local community.”