A LITTLE slice of Italy and a big pizza pie are now available at new food outlet Corte Campana at Bell Court, Stratford.

Although the takeaway has only been open a month, it has already gained a keen army of followers, who rave about the flavoursome authentic pizza from southern Italy.

Open until 8pm on weekdays and later at the weekends, there is often a queue out the door and most nights they sell out.

Christian Porzio and Sergio Boschetto at Corte Campana (59152744)

The independent outlet is owned by Christian Porzio who is from Naples. Helping him achieve his vision are two skilled pizzaioli (pizza chefs) Vincenzo Crudele, from Bari, Apulia, and Sergio Boschetto, also from Naples.

Over a slice of sublime-tasting pizza fresh from the oven, Christian and Sergio told the Herald about the business.