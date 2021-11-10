A roundup of Remembrance services in Stratford district

1. Alcester Royal British Legion Poppy Collections

Waitrose, 28th October onwards

Street collections, 6th November onwards

Old Rectory, 8th November onwards

Poppy (52997441)

2. Alcester RBL Armistice Day Service, St Nicholas Church green, Thursday 11th November, 10.30am to 11.30am

A road parade will not be taking place this year.

3. Alcester RBL Remembrance Sunday Parade and Church service, Sunday 14th November, 10.20am to 1pm

The parade will assemble in Gas House Ln before passing through the Oak Tuery to High St, where the band will be waiting. Legion members and veterans are encouraged to form behind the band in High St from 10.20am and wait for the rest of the parade to join.

Once the parade reaches the church all Standard/Colour parties and those laying wreaths should enter the church grounds first to form on the green. Wreath layers are asked to stand in a line facing the road so they can approach the memorial in order. The rest of the parade can then filter in behind the wreath layers and standard parties, using all the church green and footpaths.

The indoor service and second part of the parade will then take place.

4. Act of Remembrance led by Stratford Interfaith Forum, Remembrance Gardens, Old Town, Thursday 11th November, 10.55am

5. Remembrance Sunday Eucharist, All Saints Church, Luddington, Sunday 14th November, 9.30am

6. Remembrance Sunday service, Holy Trinity Church, Stratford, Sunday 14th November, 10am

7. Remembrance Sunday service, St. Helen’s Church, Clifford Chambers, Sunday 14th November, 10.45am

8. Act of Remembrance and Wreath Laying Ceremony, Garden of Remembrance, Old Town, Sunday 14th November, 10.50am

Due to local covid infection levels, the public will requested to gather outside, and only the wreath layers and other official representatives will be permitted this year inside the garden itself.

Followed by the march past and salute in Church Street outside the district council offices.

Road closures 9.15am to 1pm:

Chapel St, Chapel Ln, Church St, Chestnut Walk, College St, Old Town, Southern Ln, Waterside, Bull St.

9. Remembrance Service, St Peter’s Church, Wellesbourne, Sunday 14th November, 10.40am

Outdoor service at the war memorial

10. Remembrance Service, St James’ Church, Walton, Sunday 14th November, 10.45am

Outdoor service at the War Memorial

11. Evesham Town Hall and All Saints' Church, Evesham, Sunday 14th November, 10.15am to 11.15am

10.15 am Uniformed organisations and ex-service personnel will assemble in the Amenity area outside Icelands. Representatives of organisations who are laying wreaths at the War Memorial are also asked to join the Amenity area outside Icelands to process on to the War Memorial as a wreath laying party. The parade will be inspected by the Town Mayor at 10.40 am.

Members of Evesham Town Council, representatives of organisations and invited guests are asked to assemble in the Town Hall, from where they will leave at 10.50 am.

10.50 am The uniformed organisations and ex-service personnel parade will process from the amenity area outside Icelands down Bridge Street and to the War Memorial via the Crown Courtyard and Abbey Park led by Avonbank Band and the ex-service Standard Bearers.

10.56 am The procession should be in place at the War Memorial.

11.00 am A two minutes’ silence will be observed and wreaths will be placed

Following the Act of Remembrance the band will lead the ex-service standard bearers, the Civic Party and the uniformed organisations to All Saints’ Church for a Service of Remembrance. At the conclusion of the service, the Civic Party will leave and proceed to the saluting base in Vine Street via Abbot Reginald’s Gateway and Market Square.

The uniformed organisations and ex-service personnel parade will form up on the main churchyard path and then process up Vine Street where the Salute will be taken. The Parade will continue to the Market Square for dismissal.

Representatives of organisations should disperse independently on leaving the church. You are cordially invited to take tea or coffee with the Council in the Town Hall after the church service.