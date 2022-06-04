Chipping Campden continued its bumper Jubilee celebrations with the Scuttlebrook Wake today following on from the Dover’s Games yesterday.

Shuttlebrook Wake celebrations at Chipping Campden. Photo: Mark Williamson (57091851)

Shuttlebrook Wake celebrations at Chipping Campden. Photo: Mark Williamson (57091847)

Shuttlebrook Wake celebrations at Chipping Campden. Photo: Mark Williamson (57091845)

The traditional celebration of summer began in the late 19th century. The May Queen was crowned, schoolchildren danced around the Maypole, and fancy dress participants joined in the fun.

For more of the Herald’s photos see Thurday’s edition.