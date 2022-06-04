Chipping Campden mixes traditional festivities including Shuttlebrook Wake and Dover's Games with Jubilee
Published: 16:11, 04 June 2022
| Updated: 16:13, 04 June 2022
Chipping Campden continued its bumper Jubilee celebrations with the Scuttlebrook Wake today following on from the Dover’s Games yesterday.
The traditional celebration of summer began in the late 19th century. The May Queen was crowned, schoolchildren danced around the Maypole, and fancy dress participants joined in the fun.
