A child being given their first doll is just one of the many rewarding sights see by a Stratford charity worker this festive season.

Last month a record number of Christmas shoeboxes were collected in the Stratford area to be sent to impoverished families in Romania courtesy of Christian charity AMEN Trust.

Malcolm and Anne McCulloch of Stratford Baptist Church oversaw the collection of 430 shoeboxes packed with gifts from the Stratford area, with another 200 boxes coming from further afield.

Dinah Madge distributes shoebox presents to children in Romania

After being shipped to Romania, the shoeboxes reached Stratford’s Dinah Madge, who works in the region for Belgian charity Pe Lunca, one of the charities supported by the AMEN Trust.