IT really was Strawberry Fields Forever for the young ones of Loxley who will have fond memories of the village fete for years to come.

The £7 entrance fee was worth it alone because visitors got a bowl of strawberries, a piece of cake and a sandwich in return as well as a special dance performance by children from Loxley Primary School.

Belinda McMicking was pictured serving tea and strawberries at Loxley Strawberry Fair on Saturday to organiser Peter Gregory-Hood, Nigel Chidgey and Anne Gardner. Photo: Iain Duck

”The Loxley Strawberry Fair is a quintessential English affair with craft stalls, live music, tombola and lots of strawberries. Last Saturday was a good opportunity to enjoy a traditional village fete in the grounds of Loxley Hall adjacent to Loxley Church and we changed the date this year so we didn’t clash with Wimbledon,” Loxley resident and fund raiser, Paul Jennings said.