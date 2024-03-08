With three major brands leaving the high street, traffic chaos sparked by the partial closure of Warwick Road, and the fallout over the BID ballot and Christmas Market plans, life in Stratford felt grimly downtrodden this week. But a ray of hope has been offered by Stratford District Council who let the Herald in on some bold plans to tackle the downturn hitting the town centre. Cllr George Cowcher, the council’s lead on planning and economic development, spoke to Richard Howarth about the Lib Dem’s vision for a brighter future.

ACTION on three key sites and a new approach to pedestrianising High Street are at the heart of a bold vision to see new life breathed into Stratford town centre.

In the wake of growing alarm about the future after the announcement of a string of shop closures, a leading councillor has outlined how he and colleagues are not sitting idly by.