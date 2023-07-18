A LIFETIME of nursing started in 1948 for Jean Lawrance from Clifford Chambers who began her career following the birth of the NHS the same year.

Now aged 92, Jean’s devotion to helping others has seen her based in south Wales – where she was born - the Midlands and even Australia where she nursed in a bush Hospital outside Melbourne.

Nurse Jean Lawrance at her home in Clifford Chambers. Photo: Mark Williamson

Jean’s journey is varied and colourful and when she first began her career the operation of the NHS was simple but effective and usually involved a matron at the helm in a local hospital. It’s something of a contrast to nowadays – says Jean – where the system has become, “much more complicated and the costs are going up.”