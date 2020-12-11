Stratford’s Lamplighter pub is to be renamed The Coach House when it re-opens following refurbishment, as part of efforts to give the premises ‘a fresh start’.

The 475-year-old Rother Street pub is currently closed for an extensive refurbishment, but is expected to re-open its doors early in the New Year.

However the Lamplighter name will be no more.

Back in September a large section of scaffolding was finally removed from one end of the Lamplighter, as work on essential repairs the gable end were completed.

The length of time the ugly scaffolding was in place saw the Herald receive several complaints and according to Stratford Town Trust, which owns the building, the work was delayed as several parties were involved in negotiations, The Trust itself, the pub operator and the developer of Bell Court.

Whatever the reason for the delays, Davenport’s have clearly decided there is a need for a new start.

A statement from Davenports, which operates the pub, said: “Following on from the Prime Minister’s recent decision to re-implement the nationwide 3 tier system on the hospitality industry has had ramifications for businesses across the UK. This has not deterred business owners Davenports in the West Midlands from continuing to invest in new pubs, Bars and restaurants, all while providing more jobs locally.

“Davenports Brewery are currently bringing the 475-year-old building back to life with an impressive makeover. The newly branded Coach house will open its doors to the public in Early January 2021 (COVID-19 restrictions permitted) and it will be the brewery's first managed pub in Stratford upon Avon since ‘The Old Tramway’ on Shipston Road in the early 1970s.

“The decision to change the name came about because of the stigma that the ‘lamplighter attracted’ with the near 4-year scaffolding that held the gable end wall up. we decided that the name change was necessary as for a ‘fresh start ‘and the new name fits in with the updated look while remembering its past.

“The brewery has preserved what is left of its original features, while freshening the place up With updated toilets including new disabled facilities making it much more accessible. There will be period photographs reflecting the proud history of owners Davenports' Brewery and a hark back to Mr William Shakespeare himself. “

A spokesperson for the Stratford Town Trust, said: “Stratford Town Trust are delighted to see the work to repair the gable end wall of this historic building has been completed with cooperation from a number of parties.

“We understand that the tenant has paidfor the works under the terms of their lease and are planning a relaunch and name change as part of a more extensive refurbishment plan.”