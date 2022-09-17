A new food festival is being planned for south Warwickshire

PROPOSALS to bring a ‘high-profile’ international food and drink festival to Henley have been revealed.

Simon Woods, the Co-op membership pioneer for the town, is now calling for support from businesses, community groups and suppliers within the area to make it a reality.

Raw foods on forks. Photo: iStock

The first-ever Henley International Food and Drink Festival is expected take place on a weekend in 2023 but a date and venue has yet to be agreed. Mr Woods, who organises the popular Henley fairtrade cake competition which takes place in March, says the idea of the annual festival is to: