TRIBUTES have been paid to Brian Jackson who was at the heart of so many aspects of Henley life.

He died on 6th March, aged 83, and as Paul, one of his five children, said: “Dad was Henley through and through – he was born and bred there, worked and raised a family, and made many friends there; he participated in everything Henley had to offer for more than 80 years.”

Among his many activities were two stints as High Bailiff of the Court Leet.

Brian Jackson (55615334)

On behalf of the current High Bailiff and officers, Jonathan Dovey, Steward of the Manor, said: “The Court Leet of the Manor of Henley-in-Arden would like to pay tribute to Honorary Burgess Brian Jackson.

“Brian was a well-respected and much-loved gentleman. He was born and grew up in the town and became an electrician by trade.