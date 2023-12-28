A MINUTE’S applause took place at Stratford Town’s home game against Leamington Football Club on Boxing Day following the tragic death of Cody Fisher a Town player who was killed in a Digbeth nightclub one year ago.

Cody, 23, from Studley, was stabbed on the dancefloor of The Crane nightclub on Boxing Day 2022. At Monday’s home tie between Stratford and Leamington, Stratford Town Football Club wore black arm bands for the derby game which saw a minute’s applause in the 23rd minute.

Cody Fisher

Both sets of supporters and players and staff and from each side took the opportunity to pay their respects to a fellow player whose death left his fellow players at Stratford Town Football Club in a state of complete shock.

“The response was impeccable from everyone who was there,” said Jed McCrory, chairman of Stratford Town. “Our fans were superb and both they and the Leamington fans sang ‘There’s only one Cody Fisher’ it was a lovely tribute. We think of Cody all the time and the match was a great advert for local football in front of a crowd of 1,179.”

The club vowed that Cody would never be forgotten and launched a campaign to get metal detectors and bleed kits in nightclubs as a legal requirement.

In order for that to happen, 25,000 online signatures were needed to take Cody’s Law forward to Parliament MPs to debate.

Stratford Town FC announced in June on its website the target had been achieved.

A statement at that time read: ”Thank you to everyone who has supported the Cody’s Law campaign to make metal detectors and bleed kits a lawful requirement for clubs and events. Today we achieved the 25,000 signatures required to take the campaign to Parliament. No one at Stratford Town Football Club will ever forget what happened on Boxing Day 2022 and this won’t bring Cody back but it may save the life of a young man or women in the name of Cody Fisher. Thank you for your signature.”

The trial into the killing of Cody Fisher is scheduled to take place at Birmingham Crown Court on 15th January.