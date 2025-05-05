During Monday’s sentencing of Edward Spencer, the court heard harrowing victim impact statements from the families of the teenagers killed and seriously injured children.

Quiet sobs filled the cavernous Court Room I of the Warwickshire Justice Centre as bereft mothers shared the heartbreaking last moments they spent with their children and a dad told of the struggle of living without his beloved son.

The survivors do not feel ‘lucky’ but have been left with deep psychological and complex medical needs.

There was also anger too, as each family said their unimaginable grief had been added to by Spencer’s ‘sickening’ behaviour and attitude. The court heard evidence of his speeding and ‘showing off’ while behind the wheel – yet he played innocent, pleaded not guilty and, according to the families, has not said sorry or shown remorse.

Tilly’s mum Juliet Seccombe shares family impact statement



There are no winners here today – only losers. We have lost our beautiful daughter who had a zest for life and had her future mapped out before her. A life that I know would have achieved great things.

Edward Spencer took away that life due to his reckless behaviour putting his own ego before the safety of himself, his passengers and other road users. No sentence will bring back our daughter and we take little comfort in the punishment of someone else’s son. However, we hope that Edward Spencer can at last reflect on his actions and finally accept responsibility for the devastation he has caused and learns to atone.

Tilly was blossoming into a beautiful young lady, her smile was infectious and reflected in all those around her.

When she spoke her words were considered and meaningful, and captured her an army of friends.

The many letters we received after her death spoke of her kindness, humour and sense of loyalty. She stood up to injustice. And when she wanted something she worked hard to get it.

I was so proud of Tilly, but I will no longer be able to tell her this. It’s an indescribable pain.

We were so thrilled she passed the 11+ and went to grammar school [Alcester]. She was bright and her future was bright. Tilly could have done anything with her life because she was very clever and resourceful. But she found that her real passion lay in food and cooking. She loved nothing more than cooking for those she liked. In her short 16 years, she had her future mapped out. After A Levels she wanted to go the the Ballymaloe Cookery School, and then to cook on yachts and see the world. It is that amazing future that we all took for granted. It breaks my heart every day. Tilly was brimming with possibilities, which she will now never see come to fruition.

The ‘what ifs’ haunt me every day.

A meteorite has hit our family, and it’s spread far and wide, leaving only darkness and despair.

We once had joy and happiness and now the silence is deafening. Tilly brought so much fun, love and laughter.

I am not the mother I once was, I’m lost. I know that I need to be strong for my son but part of me died that day

On 21st April 2023 a mother’s intuition was on high alert. I got in the car and drove to the co-ordinates of her phone. The shock and panic I felt when I saw police and an air ambulance. I was paralysed with fear. I was told she would be air-lifted to the John Radcliffe. The drive to the hospital took forever. We prayed she would be all right. When we got to the hospital we were ushered into the waiting room, my body shaking uncontrollably, I just couldn’t believe what was happening.

The doctors finally came to tell us that she had suffered 70 per cent brain damage, and there was nothing they could do. My whole life fell apart in the instant.

When we were led into the cubicle to see Tilly, the sight of my daughter lying there, her head bandaged, blood everywhere, and her eyes staring sightlessly - every mother’s worst nightmare. I felt so powerless to change what had happened and as her mother it broke me. We spent 14 hours with Tilly telling hoping she could hear us telling her how proud we were of her and how much she was loved, until she gave up the fight and died Saturday morning.

Since then I have suffered continual flashbacks of my child lying in that hospital.

I can’t stop thinking about the fear and terror going through Tilly’s mind during the last few horrendous moments of her life.

Everywhere in our home are memories of her and a reminder of what we’ve lost.

To begin with we thought it was a terrible accident, and we felt great pity for Ed, he promised to be careful and we had trusted him. As the police investigation unfolded, I managed to get in Tilly’s Snapchat to find photographs of her to use at her funeral. It was only then that I started to question Ed’s driving. My son wanted to share information with us, but was trying to protect us. Eventually a friend told me that Ed was posting on social media without respect, remorse or empathy for those impacted by the crash comments such as ‘I’m back’ and ‘It’s not my fault, I’m a good driver’. And to see him share a photo of himself with Tilly and Harry in his car in the exact places that they had died was staggering.

We have since learned that Tilly had messaged Ed to challenge him about his reckless driving to which he responded ‘you underestimate me’. His reply was a clear reflection of his ego and something I will never be able to unsee.

Throughout the investigation Ed’s actions time and time demonstrate his arrogance - and lack of respect for the victims and families, and his determination to contact witnesses to manipulate the court process is appalling - asking fellow students what they would tell police was extremely unsettling.

What has been particularly impactful is the treatment by Ed and his family of those affected. The fact that a job was arranged for Ed a few hundred yards from our house was astonishing and unbelievably callous.

No sentence imposed on Ed can ever come close to the sentence imposed on us and the rest of Tilly’s family, which we will have to endure for a lifetime. The magnitude and impact of this crime cannot be underestimated - three children dead and two others with life-changing injuries and the attitude of the perpetrator which suggest he couldn’t care less.

