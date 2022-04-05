LAST week the Herald caught up with Alexander Pochkun, 50, a businessman from Kyiv who has close ties with Stratford, writes Gill Sutherland.

Alexander first spoke to us just after Russia invaded Ukraine, the dad-of-three had been on his way to the airport to head to Stratford for a fishing trip but decided to stay behind to stand and fight for his country if necessary.

His wife and youngest son are safe in England, while his middle son is at university in Japan. Ilya, 26, his eldest son, is living in Kyiv city centre.

A month on, he tells the Herald, he is trying to get on with life as best he can in the heart-breaking circumstances of the war.

“I’m OK,” he said, sounding philosophical but weary. “I have moved from my house in Kyiv. The fighting was nearby, and I am looking after my wife’s parents who are elderly – they need medical support and the area where we were in was proving quite difficult, so we decided to move them to a safer place.”

Alexander, who is the founder and managing partner of international financial firm Baker Tilly, is now in Lviv in western Ukraine.

He continued: “I am still in communication with my friends and neighbours back in the suburbs of Kyiv. There is lots of combat activity. My house is still standing, but nearby friends’ houses have been destroyed. People are scared.”