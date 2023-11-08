EIGHTY years after they were written, a Stratford author is publishing her late-father’s wartime diaries in which he made a written entry every day during his five years of wartime service in Egypt, Libya, Palestine, Transjordan, Ceylon, India and Burma.

A Private War The Diaries of Frederick George Draper 1939-1945 is a 539-page account of Private Draper’s series of wartime diaries which have been edited by his daughter, Carol Draper, from Stratford.

Born in 1919, Fred was 20 when he enlisted and didn’t return to this country for the entire five years he was a mechanic in the Royal Leicestershire Regiment which was a change of career from being a grocer’s delivery boy.