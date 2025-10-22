Thirty years after it was formed, Stratford’s Orchestra of the Swan continues to thrive and diversify under the guidance of artistic director David Le Page. He tells Gill Sutherland what’s been going on ahead of an appearance at the Stratford Music Festival

The Swan moved out of Stratford and is now based at Warwick School and its impressive concert hall – how is that going?

Our offices are there now, and Warwick School helps finance three concerts a year with a slightly larger orchestra, and that’s quite amazing. We used to go out with between 25 and 35 players – regular-sized chamber orchestra concerts, but financially, it’s really hard to get funding for just pure concerts.

We had a change of direction artistically which was sort of timely, although we didn’t really know that at the time, it sort of chimes a little bit more with how audiences are thinking. Classical music is long-form art, and it requires concentration and lengthy attention spans, and that’s something that I think we're all struggling with a little bit, with new technology and everything, which requires things to be kind of very bite-sized.

So it is amazing that we’re able to do three concerts like that in that space. It’s kind of a haven as well – people can still go to that kind of long form art and get something extraordinary out of it, and surrender yourself to it.

But convincing people of that is harder, the cultural climate has changed so much in terms of what audiences want.

David Le Page

Naturally it means you don’t play Stratford as much as you used to, is that something you’re mindful of?

We miss playing in Stratford, but obviously that’s been a little bit more difficult with what’s been going on with the Arts House. What I miss is the immediate connection with the audience that we had in Stratford – you’d be on floor level, with literally the audience right next to you. In Warwick there’s more of a gap between the audience and the stage.

As a performer I like to be as close as possible. I always feel a little bit sorry for the people on the front row, because I’m not sure they know what they’re letting themselves in for, being that up close and personal!

But we are starting our Sheep Street sessions, which is part of the new season, which is going to be at Stratford Town Hall – where we'll be on the floor. So I’m looking forward to that audience connection.

I also love playing in the round, and that’s the lovely thing about the RSC – the thrust gives you that being surrounded feeling.

Now the Arts House is running again, will you return?

We built that relationship with the audience over almost 30 years and it seems a shame not to have that, so everything is completely open. Personally, I would absolutely love to. I think the Sheep Street Sessions are a way of kind of getting back into Stratford.

David Le page

And before that you are playing a concert of some classical favourites at the town hall on 30th October as part of the Stratford Music Festival later this month. Tell us about the programme.

Well, it’s got the ultimate programmatic piece, Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, which is a favourite for lots of reasons. It’s vibrant, very creative, the structure is very satisfying. But within that, the pieces are quite unusual. Vivaldi included a storm happening here, there are birds, there’s a deranged cuckoo at one point, there’s all sorts of stuff going on.

Sometimes I talk about that before I play, so that’s a good audience gateway piece.

We’re doing Purcell’s Chacony and a beautiful Corelli Concerto Grosso, that’s kind of really high baroque, but incredibly beautiful. That’s probably less known, maybe some people won’t have heard it, but his sound world is somewhat similar to Vivaldi, but very gorgeous with almost heartbreaking harmonies in there, which I love.

Then the Bach A Minor Violin Concerto, which is a lovely piece. Bach is the composer whose music feels so universal still – it fits with contemporary and older music, a touchstone for every other music.

Pachelbel’s Kanon, along with the Vivaldi is probably about as popular as it gets – and the Stratford Music Festival wanted it popular.

Even if people don’t know the name of the Pachelbel Kanon, as soon as you hear it you recognise it. The Farm famously used it in the 1990s hit All Together Now.

There’s no conductor in this, I’m directing from the violin. So again, it’s about the communication with the players and the audience directly. So I always love doing that.

You’ve been out and about with the ‘words and music events’ with actor Anton Lesser, among others, narrating words from iconic authors that you’ve set to music. How has that been?

It’s been lovely doing the words and music stuff: Laurie Lee, Thomas Hardy and George Eliot.

What it’s enabled us to do, that we hadn’t really done before, is get out into lots of different venues all over the country.

We were in Saffron Hall last night, near Saffron Walden; Chichester Festival Theatre; Wilton Hall in Whitechapel, which is amazing; and even Stonehenge.

I’ve sort of found my happy place in terms of what I do. As an artistic director, it’s not just been about programming for me, because I’m a composer as well as a performer and an arranger.

The way it works is that writer Deirdre Shields does the scripts, then I look at a way of getting into them.

The Thomas Hardy one feels our most successful one artistically for me, because it’s very cohesive in the way the music underscores work with the text, and feels thought through from the ground up, and has a magical feeling.

The show allowed me to do a lot of arrangement and composition, and as well as bringing in music by Holst and Frank Bridge and Warlock and other English composers, and feels like it’s got the most emotional impact.

We did it at Stonehenge, and I kept looking behind and seeing those incredible stones and thinking, I can't believe we're actually here.

It’s been a real revelation.

David Le Page

How is it working with Anton, what does that bring?

It’s been really fascinating watching Anton do his stuff. I found it very inspiring because he's reading off a script, but he’s very improvisatory with it. And I think there’s a lesson there for classical musicians who are reading off scores all the time to see that it doesn’t have to be rigid. You can change it every night – it’s never the same twice. We can get a bit stuck thinking, ‘Oh, we’ve got to do exactly what’s in the score’ when there’s actually a little bit more freedom.

Another innovative thing you’ve done is reimagining modern music by David Bowie, Velvet Underground, Brian Eno and the like with your Timelapse album. Is that weaving of styles part of your mission?

Definitely, that’s a really important aspect of what we do. I see it as a gateway for people who either have dismissed classical music or think it’s not for them.

Perhaps they’ve come in because we're doing Brian Eno. We try and do it as sensitively, beautifully as possible. So hopefully they will listen to other stuff on the album – Bach perhaps and think that’s beautiful as well, and perhaps they’d like to experience that in a live setting as well.

So classical music can be for everyone, not just older people?

I absolutely believe classical music is for everybody, although sometimes it doesn’t feel like that. I think if I have a mission, it's to make everyone feel that it’s open and accessible.

It is long form, so it’s not always easy, but everyone’s invited and they don’t need to be worried by the rituals that there are.

You don’t have to know anything about classical music to enjoy even the most complex piece of Beethoven, or contemporary music, or Wagner, or anything like that. And that’s not the way everybody thinks about classical music – even people who perform it.

One of my proudest moments was when Iggy Pop played our version of Velvet Underground on the Six Music Show – and so we had a name check from Iggy Pop. I was like, ‘OK, I can die happy now’. I got to hear my name said in that voice.

Part of the ethos of Stratford Music Festival is to fund music in schools. What do you think about music in education currently?

It is problematic because it is underfunded. I live in Leicestershire where the music service is trying to find ways of getting around it.

My kids go to a youth orchestra here, but it’s not what it was. The worrying thing about that is if kids are not exposed to the really broad range of things on offer in classical music, then it’s going to be a problem with audiences in future. We’ve seen a little bit of that dwindling with the audiences, which is why we’ve tried to work so hard at finding ways of broadening what we offer, whether it’s Words and Music or the Mixtapes series, to try and draw people back in.

I was lucky, I was exposed to all kinds of music at a really early age and loved it. But I know with my kids, it’s much harder because there are lots of pulls on their attention, you know, with the phones and and everything. It’s really hard.

My approach has always been that our 500-year canon of music is incredible, but let’s find different ways of presenting it – which sometimes annoys people, especially if they are diehard classical music fans.

You mention your children, are they taking after their musical parents [David is married to violinist Catherine Leech]?

Jacob, 15, is a really sort of natural drummer, he also plays the cello and sort of tinkers a little bit with the piano. My daughter Ari is 17, and plays the violin a little bit and also keyboard, but she’s really interested in film and media and that kind of thing.

Artistically, they’re interested in all sorts of things. We haven’t sort of pushed them massively or anything, and it’s almost impossible to teach your kids because they don’t listen to you! I've also got a much older son who’s 35, he has a business refurbishing kitchens. He learned piano, which now as an adult he appreciates – he plays at friends’ weddings and that kind of thing.

David Le Page

Finally, as the Swan marks its 30th year, what are your reflections on where the orchestra is now? Including changes since you took over as artistic director in 2018?

I was thinking about this a lot recently, trying to sort of work it out in my head why we changed direction. It’s partly because of what I'm interested in.

David Curtis created the orchestra in the first place [in 1995]. And those first 20 years building that up was a real achievement. But I think we probably had to change direction a bit.

All those amazing classical pieces are still in there, but the approach to it is slightly different.

But actually, it sort of does chime with culturally what is going on. It’s a careful balancing act because, of course, you don’t want to throw everything out.

It’d be lovely to invite new audiences and I think that’s what the Words and Music shows do very well. Their theatrical presentations appeal to theatre people who are interested in other art forms who would not normally go to classical concerts. I’ve got a lot of feedback from those shows where people are, ‘Oh, I love this music as well’.

I'm really excited about the future of the orchestra, and it feels like a pivotal point actually.

Stratford Music Festival

GET ready to be swept away by the rhythm and passion of the 2025 Stratford Music Festival, which runs from 28th October to 1st November.

From the soulful improvisations of jazz to the majestic grandeur of classical, and the nostalgic beats of the 80s, the diverse line-up guarantees something for every musical taste.

The programme includes:

The One and Only Alan Barnes Jazz Evening at Boston Tea Party (28th October, 7.30pm), Soundbites with teenage violin virtuoso Joshua Tan at Holy Trinity (29th October, 1pm), The Four Seasons with David Le Page and the Orchestra of The Swan at Stratford Town Hall (30th October 7.30pm), Hunt for the Wicked Witch – Interactive Children’s Concert, The Croft School (31st October, 12pm), and Back to The Eighties with the Pleasuredome, also at the Croft (1st November, 7.30pm).

For more information visit stratfordmusicfestival.com