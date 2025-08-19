A love list for Stratford after town disparaged by national media

IT’S not even been six months since the Daily Mail last ran a story about the decline of Stratford - but it was at it again.

On 3rd March it went with the headline, ‘Families fear Shakespeare’s hometown is in “terminal decline” after alarming number of shops close - while Turkish barbers are booming’ - whereas on Sunday it went with, ‘Locals living in one of Britain's most famous tourist towns with two million visitors a year say its high street is in “decline” as shops lay vacant for 15 years’.

It claimed the latest story was an exclusive, even though it took a remarkably similar tone to the last one…

Perhaps we can spot one difference - in March the decline was said to be terminal whereas now it’s just plain and simple decline.

Undoubtedly there’s some painful reading in both - and let’s not beat about the proverbial bush, Stratford is not the picture perfect town of independent shopkeepers we think it should be or believe it once was.

But maybe we’re finding it easier to see the negatives, rather than the positives that still abound.

The River Avon in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson.

When people comment on these Daily Mail stories (and a similar effort by the Daily Express) and wax lyrical about how beautiful the town was 30 years ago, others will think it had already gone downhill by then and was much better 50 years ago.

And that’s the reality for shops everywhere, independents come and go and so do chains - let’s not forget that old Stratford favourites like Lipton’s, David Greig and Midland Educational etc were examples of the latter that changed, merged or just saw their market ebb away.

So while the Herald will continue to report on the changes that are not going to stop anytime soon, we also wanted to offer some of the reasons to be cheerful about Stratford:

- Stratford has a lot of shops - let’s tackle one of the big ones head on. You can walk round the town and choose to see the empty shops but go again and focus on how many are open and trading.

- The buildings - look above ground floor level to appreciate the remarkable architecture in the town centre. Some is original, some is reimagined - but together they give a great sense of history.

- The restaurants - as with the variety of shops, we punch above our weight for the choice of restaurants in town, with some remarkable independents alongside the big names.

- Escape Arts - a remarkable and seemingly tireless organisation that has brought so many inspirational and colourful ideas to the town and its people. It has a sister organisation in Nuneaton but otherwise it’s a very special Stratford thing.

- The pubs - there’s still a thriving combination of old favourites dotted around the town, including establishments with great history and those that meet newer expectations, from the Wetherspoon’s offer of the Golden Bee, to a micropub in the shape of the Stratford Alehouse.

- Bancroft Gardens - for some people Sheep Street is the most beautiful street in the town and that’s before you cross to the Bancroft with its trees, grass and views of the river, the theatre, the canal basin and more. A perfect place to pause for a while.

- The attractions - not only do the tourists mean more shops and restaurants than other towns of similar size it also means there’s so much to do for visitors and locals alike. We think first of the RSC and SBT but we have other theatres and venues, plus other attractions, with quirkiness aplenty.

- The river and the swans - Stratford is one of the great places with a river at its heart and unusual for that river to be flanked on one side by the open space of the rec. And let’s not forget the chance to row or take a powered boat in both directions. Let’s also celebrate the swans - it is not many decades ago they were so few in number that it seemed their association with Stratford would be historic rather than current. But thanks to their enduring champion Cyril Bennis and supporters they have come through more recent threats and once again are a distinctive feature.

- The people - Stratford’s not immune from trouble but it remains a friendly place of people who have lived here for generations and those who move here for the appeal described above. The tourists and the actors stopping by for a season add a richness to daily life that’s a rare treat.

- The Stratford Herald - it surprised many people when the Herald went into administration in 2020 because for anyone born since 1860, the paper had always been here. Thanks to new owners we still are and still have an office in the town - the only permanent newspaper office in Warwickshire.

Don’t just take our word for it…

‘WE are more than our shopfronts. We are our people, our culture, and our welcome’ – in just two short sentences, the mayor cut through the clickbait to champion the qualities that make Stratford special.

While recognising there are concerns, Cllr Dani Hunter came up with the perfect response to those who seem to relish putting the town down.

In reaching out to people to speak up for Stratford, we approached the first citizen, first of all.

And Cllr Hunter’s passion shone through in her reply: “What makes our town special is the way history, community, and creativity all live side by side.

“On any given day, you might see children feeding the swans on the Avon, families enjoying the parks, or friends meeting in one of our independent cafés.

Dani Hunter, Stratford mayor.

“I’m so glad my parents moved from Ireland to be nearby, giving us the chance to share it with regular visitors from Australia and Ireland. I am always proud to show off my home town.

“Like many towns, our high street is evolving and yes, it’s feeling the brunt of changing shopping habits, but Stratford’s spirit is anything but in decline.

“Despite the challenges, the pavements are often packed and there are still plenty of thriving independent shops to explore.

“Our markets bustle, our festivals sparkle, and our theatres inspire.

“Independent shops, artisan producers, and community events bring energy and variety.

“This is a town that has thrived for over 800 years and it’s still thriving today.

“We are more than our shopfronts. We are our people, our culture and our welcome.

“That’s why, no matter what changes come, Stratford-upon-Avon will always be a place the world wants to visit, and a place we’re proud to call home.”

Proud to call Stratford home

Marion Homer has seen the town from a variety of perspectives but, like the mayor, is delighted to have settled here.

She said: “I’ve lived in Stratford for over 30 years, marrying a local lad, raising my children here, and watching the town grow.

“I still love it, the independent shops, the buzz from visitors, the theatre, and the cosy cafés and pubs where I meet friends.

“As a former foodbank manager, I know some in our community face real challenges, and it’s important that those of us who don’t face the same hardships remember that.

“Part of what makes Stratford special is having Stratford Town Trust, which invests directly in our community, and I’m proud to help guide that work as a trustee.

“Yes, some buildings await decisions, but Stratford’s character and uniqueness shine through.

“It’s a place I’m proud to call home.”

Fortunate, but there are issues

Few CVs can match Tim Raistrick’s lifelong involvement in the town through his education, work and influence on many, many aspects of the town’s cultural life.

He sees some of the weaknesses but also sees opportunities as the town evolves – wondering if the town is closer to the dynamic Shakespeare would have known.

He told us: “Although there are undoubtedly some shops that have been empty too long and, unfortunately, signs of homelessness, we are fortunate how relatively well Stratford is weathering the economic climate and changing shopping trends.

“We will never return to how it was but the town centre wouldn’t have been principally a place of shopping 200 years ago, so perhaps we are returning to a historic model of mixed business and residential use with which Shakespeare would have been more familiar.

“We need to focus on attracting tourists who will stay in the town and contribute to the economy in shops, pubs and restaurants.

Tim Raistrick.

“Events that bring in people just for the day do little for the local economy and concentrating parking on the Rec, rather than making the park and ride the better option, brings too many vehicles into the town centre and over the bridge and then encourages many to bring their own picnics and not venture into the town.

“We could do a lot more to let people know what they can do in the evening with the rich culture of concerts and plays – not just the RSC – which would then benefit the hospitality sector, which us locals also enjoy.

“It is, for example, crazy that our tourist information centre has lost its facility to display posters of what is on in the town.”

No other town has ‘Will power’

With a mention of Shakespeare, we also turned to someone whose role is at the heart of the tourist industry.

Shakespeare Birthplace Trust CEO Rachael North highlighted how no other town can harness ‘Will Power’.

She said: “The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust belongs to Stratford-upon-Avon. It was, after all, Shakespeare’s town, his community, his home.

“Stratford is uniquely placed to speak to something creative in all of us; it’s a place of inspiration and shared history.

Rachael North, the CEO of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust. Photo: SBT

“There’s a story here that only we can tell and it’s about origins, place and a world changing, transformative creative spark but it’s always evolving and reflecting new communities and new opportunities.

“Visitors to Stratford can walk in the footsteps of William Shakespeare and his family but they can also meet the custodians of that remarkable legacy today.

“The Birthplace Trust’s staff and volunteers welcome hundreds of thousands of people each year and our town keeps the stories of Shakespeare’s life and his works alive for the generations to come, and I think that’s pretty special!”

We need to rally together

Flair Gougoulia, owner of the restaurant El Greco, is a passionate advocate for an economy that is very alert to the impact of those visitors – and the importance of the town’s reputation among locals and tourists alike..

She said: “It's heartbreaking to read the national headlines this week portraying Stratford as some sort of ghetto.

“Not only is this sad, but it is definitely bad for business. Many businesses in town are hanging on by a thread in the current economic climate, and if visitors are deterred from coming the situation is only going to get worse.

“There is no denying that there are issues in Stratford with increasing numbers of void shops and ongoing anti-social behaviour issues.

“But this is no different to what is happening on every high street in the country and a series of local initiatives, including increased police powers, do seem to be now taking effect.

“We as a town need to come together as stakeholders, businesses and residents and remind ourselves and others how lucky we are to live and work in such a beautiful place, celebrate the positives and turn the tide of negativity.”

Her rallying call is echoed by BID manager Aaron Corsi. With a responsibility to help the town thrive, we leave the last word with him.

He said: “Stratford is a town supported by tourism but built around a strong community of residents who call it home. Despite its modest size, the town punches well above its weight with more attractions, services and amenities than some small cities.

“Our vacant shop rate is lower than in most towns, and units here turn over quickly. We already have a waiting list of businesses keen to move in, and this month alone two new businesses have approached us about opening in Stratford.We urge the national government to explore ways to support our hospitality industry not just for tourists but for locals.

“Over the last three months Stratford has been bustling with residents and visitors, whether for day-to-day shopping or major events such as the Wuthering Heights Festival, the motor festival, StratFest, the literary festival, arts and craft fairs, concerts, funfairs, the list goes on.

“This is not a town in decline, it is a place that is changing, evolving and thriving.”