A life well lived and a life well loved - tributes to Stratford-born Celia Hanks

A LIFE well lived and a life well loved was how Celia Ann Hanks’ life was described following her death, just one month short of her 101st birthday.

She was born on 21st November 1924 at the Shrubbery in Evesham Place, Stratford – the family home built by her grandfather, John Harris.

Her birth was traumatic as she was born ‘breech’ (born feet first) and her mother was very ill afterwards but survived.

Celia’s father, Francis, was a builder and built a large number of properties in the town including the one that she lived in as a child and as a married woman for many years.

Celia Hanks.

Aged 17, she joined Wrens serving aboard HMS Marshal Soult where she was leading stoker, responsible for the engine and other maintenance. Her boat, along with others, carried personnel, supplies and goods from the harbour to ships at anchor.

Celia could recall Operation Dynamo, the rescue of 338,000 Allied soldiers from Dunkirk in June 1940, when more than 800 vessels left the shores of Great Britain. She remembered waiting eagerly with her colleagues for their safe return and was extremely proud to be part of history.

Following the war Celia trained as a teacher and taught for many years in local primary school before retraining as a secretary and working at the Territorial Army Centre.

Her husband, John, was also a long standing Stratfordian who came from a farming background. They met at a tennis club and were married in January 1951. They had four children: Rosemary, Sally, Stewart and Lucy, who provided Celia with 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Many families and friends remember some great parties at Evesham Place and at 18 Banbury Road, hosted by Celia and John – Christmas’s at the Hanks were second to none.

Celia and John were married for 47 years until John’s passing in 1998. Celia very quickly took over the reins as head of the family showing great leadership and support, although in the later years she had spent a lot of time on her own she continued to show great strength, resilience and independence, keeping active and still enjoying life supported by her family and network of friends.

A devoted wife and mother she was very resourceful, for many years she made clothes for her children and liked to knit, producing woolly shorts and jumpers (you name it), and continued this talent by producing knitted outfits for the grandchildren and bonnets for premature babies in hospital.

Celia and John loved the family holidays in north Cornwall, wonderful days spent at Constantine Bay with the extended family. During retirement, they also enjoyed travelling abroad for holidays experiencing different places and cultures, and Celia continued to pursue this pleasure for as long as she was able.

Celia enjoyed playing tennis, swimming (she swam until she was 94), gardening, walking, golf and playing cards, bridge and numerous board games. She also loved music and dancing, still enjoying music and social evenings when she lived at Tiddington Court.

Celia also had a great love and passion for flower arranging – she arranged the flowers for Holy Trinity Church and was a devoted member of Stratford Flower Club.

Celia and John were involved with Stratford Rugby Club and Stratford Cricket Club. Cheeky and quite often the joker, once sewing up John’s rugby shorts before his match… which went undiscovered by him until he was in the changing room!

Her family said: “Celia always saw the good in everyone, never judgemental and never took sides. As a family, we were always learning from Celia, she was one of the very few that could lead and influence naturally. She never gave up, always maintaining positivity in her approach to all life’s challenges. Always living by her motto ‘Never hate a person – and always forgive.’”

Celia died peacefully at Canning Court on 6th October.