A Level results day - find out how Stratford district schools got on

IT’S results day when students from across the Stratford district will find out how they fared in the first public examinations for A Levels to be held since the Covid pandemic struck.

The Herald will be publishing the results for the district’s schools as they come in.

At King Edward VI School in Stratford, 92.2 per cent of papers were graded A*-B (with over 40 per cent awarded A*) and no fewer than 100 students obtained three A grades or better.

The school said its stand-out performances were achieved by Tasha Chapple, Joel Dunnett, Owen Farmer, Yavaz Ferhatosmanoglu, Jacob Groves, Isaac Guy, George Hillman, Aamir Sarpal, Max Silin, Noah Smithson, Cameron Thomas, Izzy Warner, Will Warner, Anastacia Wright and Lily Yang who all obtained four A* grades.

Headmaster Bennet Carr said: “We are delighted to celebrate with our students their excellent examination results, which are thoroughly deserved.

“I have been immensely proud of the way that they have risen to the challenges that the pandemic created for us all, and have been hugely impressed by their determination and resilience. It has been a jubilant occasion witnessing their joy and relief after such a tumultuous time and a long summer of anticipation. That our leavers have achieved so much in their time here is in no small measure a tribute to the hard work and dedication of their teachers. They adapted seamlessly to enable our students to excel in all aspects of School life and deserve equal congratulations.”

At Alcester Grammar School more than 43 per cent of grades achieved A* or A, and 75 per cent of entries were graded A*-B. 91 per cent were graded A*-C.

More than half of the students – 52 per cent achieved grades of at least ABB and 63 students achieved at least three A grades (up from 26 students in 2019).

AGS principal Rachel Thorpe said: “Alcester Grammar School would like to congratulate the Year 13 class of 2022 on their many achievements over their time with us, including A level results that are arguably the best in the school’s recent history.

“This year group was unable to sit GCSEs in 2020 and so this summer’s exams were the first external assessments that these students took.

“It is a tremendous achievement, and we are very proud of them.

“We wish them all the very best as they head on to whatever they do next - whether it is university, a higher-level apprenticeship, or a gap year.

“Not only have they achieved superb results, but as a group they have shown tenacity, character, resilience and kindness throughout the most unprecedented of circumstances.”