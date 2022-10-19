TRIBUTES are pouring in for a Colin, a rare white wallaby who has died after being hit by a truck.

Residents of Kenilworth and Lapworth, where the marsupial lived wild, have pledged to mark his passing with a memorial service.

And now it seems the furry fellow, who was something of a local celebrity, may even live on by having a local pub named after him.

JD Wetherspoon is hoping to convert a former shop in Kenilworth town centre into a pub.

Since the building wasn’t a bar before, it doesn’t already have a name.

Colin the Wallaby. Photo Trevor Partridge (60077060)

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon warned that while the pub is “still a long way off” as it first needs to clear the planning process with Warwick District Council, he’s not ruling out the idea.

One of the names being considered is The Wallaby Arms. Mr Gershon told the Herald: “If someone wanted to write to the company and outlining their reasons for the name, then Wetherspoon would certainly add it to a list of names they would consider.”

Residents were devastated to learn that much-loved Colin, often spotted hopping around the countryside near Kenilworth and Lapworth, had died.

It is believed the marsupial was struck by a lorry some time last Thursday (13th October).

Vets at Rowington-based 608 Equine battled to save Colin’s life but his injuries were too severe.

The veterinary team posted on social media: “Unfortunately we have some very sad news to share with you – many of you may have heard of Colin the Wallaby, who lived locally in Warwickshire and was often spotted around the Kenilworth and Lapworth areas.

“Sadly, Colin was hit by a vehicle this morning and our vets had to put him to sleep as a result of his injuries.

“We know Colin had a lot of fans in the local community and people will miss spotting him out and about.

“Heart of England Pet Cremation Service have kindly cremated Colin and his ashes can be made available to the public for a memorial service if anyone wishes to arrange one.”

Kenilworth resident Lulu Di Minto volunteered to do just that and collected his ashes from Heart of England Pet Cremation Service on Tuesday.

Now, with two others, she is busy planning a memorial which is likely to take place early next month.

Lulu told the Herald: “We won’t know more until the end of next week but it’s likely to be a small ceremony with people saying a few words, followed by the scattering of his ashes.

“Colin touched quite a lot of people’s hearts because he was so unusual.

“Also, people felt for him, because he was on his own and didn’t have anyone of his own kind with him.

“Many of us were concerned about where he was sleeping and whether he was lonely.

“But although people felt a bit sad for him, at the same time it was a joy for those who saw him.

“I never spotted him myself but my husband saw him several times and took photos and video, so I know he was very cute.”

She added: “There are so many things we’ll never know about Colin, such as where he came from, was he bred in captivity and where did he escape from?”

Lulu is not sure how many people will want to be at the memorial service but has promised it will be on public land, so it’s open to all.

“It could be three or one hundred people turning up, I really don’t know what to expect,” she said.

“But we will definitely put the details out there, so people are able to come if they want to.”

As news of Colin’s tragic death has spread, residents have been posting on social media expressing their sadness, shock and fond memories.

Comments include: ‘Oh no this is awful news, RIP Colin. So, so wanted to see him out and about.’

Another wrote: ‘Colin is a beautiful creature and I saw it a few times this summer! RIP.’

Other posts are: ‘So so sad!! I was lucky enough to spot him hopping about,’ and ‘So sad, I always hoped I would see him when I house-sat around Kenilworth.’

Another wrote simply: ‘Heartbreaking.’