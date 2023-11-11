Home   News   Article

Shakespeare First Folio to make Bard’s work accessible to young people

By Stratford Newsdesk
Published: 15:00, 11 November 2023

IN the week of the 400th anniversary of the publication of the world-famous First Folio, the cover artwork and new images have been released by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust of a special publication that aims to make Shakespeare more accessible to young people through an abridged version of this landmark book.

On 8th November 1623, London booksellers started to take delivery of a new title, Mr William Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories, & Tragedies, which for the first time brought together Shakespeare’s plays in one publication – the First Folio.

Shakespeare’s First Folio, All the Plays: A Children’s Edition to be published by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust and Walker Books in early 2024.
Now, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust and their publishing partner, Walker Books, are keen to take on the mantle of continuing this legacy with a new version of the First Folio, targeted directly at children and young people.

