New Mexican restaurant is being served up at Stratford pub

THERE’S a Mexican fiesta going on in Stratford at the Queen’s Head pub which celebrated a new start with a launch party last Friday.

Customers were welcomed to the historic venue in Ely Street which has just been taken over by manager, Julie Burns, who brings with her 22 years’ experience of pub trade.

The Queen's Head manager Julie Burns with chef, Adam Charrington, owner and chef of Head Honcho Hacienda in Stratford who will be dishing up Mexican food in the pub's kitchen. (60763820)

“It was brilliant,” Julie said talking about the launch. “We decorated the pub, got dressed up and there was a wide selection of Mexican food available for people to sample. When I took the business over I wanted someone local to manage the kitchen so I partnered up with up with Adam Charrington, owner and chef of Head Honcho Hacienda in Stratford so we now have a new Mexican restaurant within the pub and I don’t think there are any others in Stratford. We’ve got an open fire, a sports bar, we’ll be watching the football World Cup and I’ve even created a playlist of famous World Cup anthems.”