LESS than one second divided first and second places as The Shakespeare Hospice Dragon Boat Race returned to action on the River Avon in Stratford, writes Keeley Simone Gilbert.

Seventeen teams competed on Sunday (16th October) and helped to raise £25,000 for the Shottery-based hospice.

Action from the Shakespeare Hospice dragon boat races on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60044536)

But it was a team of paddleboarders, SUP Stratford, that took the title by the smallest of margins when they claimed first place with a time of 59.3s, beating their rivals Hungarian Horntails by just 0.35s.

Helen Clayton, captain of the winning team, said: “I would definitely recommend this event to anyone.

“It’s been a really fun day overall and we’ll be back next year.”

The winning SUP Stratford team pictured receving their trophy from Shakespeare Hospice CEO Tracey Sheridan. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60044539)

The event had to be postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but hundreds of spectators still turned out to cheer on the teams.

Bridget Richards, events and community fundraiser at The Shakespeare hospice, said it was hugely exciting day.

Shakespeare Hospice dragon boat crew were in high spirits before one of their races. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60044521)

“We are incredibly appreciative of all of the teams who took part. I especially want to thank Stratford-upon-Avon Boat Club and Dragon Boat Events for their continued support of this event,” she said.