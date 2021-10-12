Sad news comes this evening as police confirm they have found the remains of David Boswell who died in the devastating fire at a Leamington factory in August.

David, 52, died in the fire that destroyed the Leesons Polyurethanes site in Leamington Spa on 27th August.

David’s loved ones were joined by Warwickshire police and the fire service at 6pm today (Tuesday) to pay tribute, forming a guard of honour, as he was removed from the scene.

Warwickshire Police Chaplain Matthew Hopley (centre) pictured during the Guard of Honour attended by David's loved ones, officers from Warwickshire Police and colleagues from the fire service. (52195099)

Warwickshire Police Chaplain Matthew Hopley delivered blessings before David was transferred to the mortuary by private ambulance.

Detective Superintendent Jon Marsden said: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with David’s family and loved ones.

"We appreciate that their grief has been exacerbated by the delay in finding David and hope that this will at least bring some closure for them.

"The operation has been lengthy due to the enormous challenges presented by a chemical fire of this magnitude.

"The Leesons site was totally decimated and needed to be systematically deconstructed by demolition experts.

"It has been a highly complex and delicate operation to find David, ensure the safety of the search teams and to preserve, record and recover every piece of potential evidence.

"Obviously our first priority has been to locate David. His family now need to know the circumstances around his untimely death and we will continue our investigations with partners to determine the cause of this fire.”