A creator – and keeper – of books

A SHOOL librarian is writing the next chapter in her other career as a children’s author having reached the finals of a national book award competition.

Terri Daneshyar, aged 63, from Salford Priors, is the librarian at Henley School and her latest book, The Boy and the Jaguar, a Mayan folk tale for eight to 12-year-olds, is a finalist in The Wishing Shelf Book Awards.

Salford Priors author Terri Daneshyar with her new book The Boy and the Jaguar. Photo: Iain DuckIain Duck

“My inspiration for writing really came from my father,” said Terri. “He would sit us down and make up stories which we could never get him to record. When my own children were little I began writing stories for them and then in 2012 I and some fellow writers founded a group called StoryVine, which was a mix of published and yet to be published writers. Working with these brilliant writers really helped me hone my craft. I learnt so much from them and going on courses. In 2017 I embarked on my first novel, a Young Adult fantasy called Paladin. I write across two genres. Fantasy for the older readers and adventure stories for 8 to 12-year-olds.”