I CAN hold off no longer. I need to get something out. The Maybird car park makes me want to cry.

I regularly wonder who on earth designed it and I can only come up with three plausible candidates:

1. A 13-year-old on a work placement from school

2. A civil engineer nearing retirement who wanted a laugh in his last days in the office

3. Someone who doesn’t drive

Let me explain my confusion/anger/upset.

First of all, who designs a car park where the cars have to perform three point turns just to get round the corners? The corner up by Matalan is basically a right angle and I have lost count of the number of times I’ve had to sit and wait while someone in a ridiculously large car attempts to get round without either taking off the bumper of the car in the disabled space or ploughing into someone smugly jogging into PureGym.

Before everyone starts jumping up and down in outrage, I am aware that some of this is down to the cars people drive in 2025. Why does one need a monster truck to ferry around one toddler and a cockapoo? I remember years ago you’d be driving round a car park looking for a space and think, “Oh, there’s one” only to find a Smart car nestled in there. That was briefly annoying but fair enough. The same could happen today but when you get near you find it’s not a Smart car hidden behind the neighbouring car but an entire minibus, dwarfed by the latest Range Rover ‘Tank’ edition.

These gargantuan vehicles also can’t fit into one space, which temporarily turns me into John McEnroe. “You cannot be serious!” I shout as I spot half a car hanging over into the space that I thought I was mine.

But I digress, and as someone who drives a normal size care, the size of the parking spaces at the Maybird don’t prove too much of a problem as I can always find one somewhere. I tell you what does prove a problem though – the hedges bordering each junction from the parking areas to the main through-road.

Why plant hedges that block a driver’s view? I don’t want these the same as I don’t want someone to thrust a blindfold through the window at me as I pull up to the junction. I do appreciate the fact that there is some greenery among the concrete but surely some lower-growing rockery plants would have been better? And if the designers were worried about them being trodden on, make them spiky.

Another gripe is the speed bumps. I don’t mind speed bumps; in fact, I often take great joy in watching a boy racer having to slow down to a reasonable pace where his car can’t make that silly vroom noise. I also think they are very much needed in a car park where you can’t see what’s coming because of the damn hedges. However, there are a couple of rogue speed bumps among that lot that are absolutely lethal and they may as well just replace them with someone who angrily punches your chassis as you go past.

OK, I feel a little better now I’ve got that off my chest. Of course, no matter how much I complain about it, I have no intention of not continuing to regularly visit the Maybird. Not only do I love touching things in Next, buying things I don’t need in TK Maxx and browsing the vegetables in M&S, I also meet my friend every week in Costa.

And on that note, I’m off for a coffee. Wish me luck…