THE first tiny flowers on the vine were blessed at Welcombe Hills Vineyard in a special ceremony on Sunday.

The Flowering of the Vine Celebrations – “Bless this Bunch” as it is known – is over a decade old and means the scent of summer is not far away. It takes 100 days from flower to harvest.

The Reverend David Hall blessed the vine at Welcombe Hills Vineyard on Sunday in front of members of the town French wine orders and ownersvineyard Jonathan and Nichola Kelsey. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57302886)

Two French Wine orders, The Members of the Ordres des Chevaliers Bretvins and The Commanderie du Taste Saumur, were present at the ceremony which saw the vines blessed during a short service by Rev David Hall where he wished them well for a good harvest.

Former Stratford wine merchant, John Freeland, who retired recently was also at the celebrations. He is a member of both French Wine Orders.

He said: “We go into the vineyard and after the blessing we sang All Things Bright and Beautiful and we wandered around and talked to the vine. The day was perfect and later on we imbibed.”