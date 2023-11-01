BUSINESS secretary Kemi Badenoch recently visited Aston Martin’s HQ in Gaydon on Friday as the government announced £9 million of funding to help the firm develop its EV technology.

The MP also met with apprentices and senior leaders and learnt more about the company’s high-performance electrification strategy.

The funding, which was from the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) through the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) will support 2,500 jobs, according to estimates.