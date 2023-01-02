91 arrested for drink/drug driving offences over Christmas

Drink and drug drivers have kept Warwickshire Police busy over the Christmas period.

As of 29th December officers arrested 91 people on suspicion of drink or drug driving as Operation Limit, the NPCC anti drink and drug driving operation. This includes 23 arrests in the week up to Christmas after 236 drivers were stopped, and 105 breath tests and 38 drug wipes completed.

Warwickshire Police drink drive campaign (58804330)

A further six arrests were made from 23rd to 28th December for drink driving. While seven were arrested in the same period for disorderly conduct.

Sergeant Shaun Bridle said “We would like to thank Stratford CCTV operators who are monitoring the roads in the town and following any driver they have a concern about and reporting them to police. This resulted in two arrests of suspected drink drivers last week. Two members of the public also alerted police to drivers they were concerned about - one in Alcester resulting in an arrest and another on the road between Bidford upon Avon and Broom who was later arrested.”

Recent arrests include the following:-

A 38-year-old man from Stratford upon Avon was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after CCTV operators contacted police concerned for his manner of driving a Peugeot Partner van through Stratford and followed him on CCTV to Morrisons car park. He was located by officers in the vehicle and failed a roadside breath test. He was released ten hours later after he was charged with drink driving to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on 23rd January.

A 75-year-old man from Alcester was arrested at 19.30hours on 14th December on suspicion of drink driving thanks to a member of the public who called police concerned about the manner of driving a blue Landrover Freelander from Bidford-upon-Avon to Broom. Officers attended the registered keeper’s address and he failed a roadside breath test and was later charged to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on 3rd February.

A 35-year-old man from Snitterfield was arrested at 03.15hours on 15th December on suspicion of drink driving after CCTV operators watched him driving through Stratford upon Avon and called police due to his manner of driving. Officers caught up with him on Birmingham Road where he failed to provide a breath test and was arrested. He was released just before midday after being charged to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on 3rd February.

A 24-year-old man from Stratford was arrested at 09.39hours on 13th December at Junction 11 of the M40 when his VW Scirocco was stopped by officers due to his manner of driving. He failed a roadside drugs wipe for suspected cannabis. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A 49-year-old woman from Hertford was arrested at 00.50hours on 13th December on suspicion of drink driving in Regency Drive, Alcester after a member of the public reported concern for a driver who had stopped their car in the road. Officers arrived and she failed a roadside breath test. She has since been charged to Coventry Magistrates Court on 23rd January .

On Christmas Day evening officers arrested a 37-year-old man from Studley after they stopped a car in The Grove, Studley. He was later charged with drink driving and will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 10th January.