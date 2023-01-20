IT will be a sad day when the last cuppa and slice of cake are served at Hathaway Tea Rooms when it closes its doors on Saturday 4th February after 92 years of trading in the town.

Owner, Sarah McMillan, who last month celebrated the first anniversary of running the much loved historic café and restaurant wants the last day to also be a celebration of memories surrounding the tea rooms which has given work to hundreds of teenagers as their first jobs and welcomed visitors from all around the world.

Sarah McMillan has reopened the Hathaway Tea Rooms in High Street. Photo: Mark Williamson H40/12/21/9054. (61929259)

“I can confirm the tearoom will close in its present format on that day. I have no idea what the landlord has planned, I’ve heard various things but I don’t know for certain. While I’ve been here I’ve met some amazing people and had visitors from all over Europe and Korea pop in which is why I also want the day to be uplifting especially when there’s been 92 years of people working at Hathaway Tea Rooms,” Sarah said.