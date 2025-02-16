MAURICE Humphries, 90, described the nurses at the Shakespeare Hospice as like angels.

“They appear at the worst time in your life,” he explained. “You’re facing this situation where your loved one is receiving end-of-life care. They understand your situation, they understand the system, and they support the whole family, which made all the difference. In the end, they cared for Maggie to die peacefully at home.”

Maggie was Maurice’s wife who received care from the Shottery-based hospice for over two weeks before she passed away on 7th December 2023, aged 86.

Maurice, who lives in Bidford, was highlighting the depth of the services the hospice provides ahead of the charity opening its new shop in the village.

“I first got to know the hospice in November 2023 after Maggie had been discharged from Warwick Hospital,” he said. “She had been in hospital for eight weeks with a variety of complex health issues. By the time the Shakespeare Hospice got involved, her health had deteriorated, and she was almost bed-ridden. We had carers who were coming in three or four times a day. The hospice nurses then came in twice a day, and they were excellent. They made such a big impression, not just on Maggie, but the whole family.”

Maurice and Margaret Humphries.

Maurice and Maggie had faced tragedy before, having lost their son, Stephen, in a road traffic collision in August 1986. This tragedy prompted the couple to get involved with The Compassionate Friends (TCF) – a charity that supports bereaved parents and their families. The couple were involved with TCF for 30 years and ran two support groups.

Maggie died on their daughter Jo’s birthday, adding another layer of sorrow to an already difficult time.

“I didn’t realise just how much the hospice would support me, as well as Maggie,” Maurice continued. “Through the hospice, I was invited to a carers and bereaved group on a Monday morning, which was very supportive. I made a few friends there who were going through similar experiences to myself. The counselling the family has received has been invaluable.”

Maurice’s granddaughter, Hannah, has also been inspired to give back. In July 2024, she participated in the Inflatable 5k run at the University of Warwick, raising over £800 for the hospice in memory of her grandmother.

To help fund these crucial services, the hospice is preparing to open a new charity shop at 30A Bidavon Industrial Estate, Waterloo Road, which will offer a range of quality pre-loved clothing, books, homeware and furniture, with all proceeds go-ing directly towards funding the charity’s specialist care services.

The shop will open on 17th February, with an official opening event scheduled for 11am on Saturday, 22nd February.

For Maurice, the opening of the shop is not just a chance to support a cause close to his heart, it is also a way to honour Maggie’s memory and the kindness they experienced.

“If this shop helps just one more family receive the same care and comfort that we did, then it’s worth it,” he said. “We will certainly be donating some of Maggie’s clothes when the shop opens. I hope others in Bidford will support it and, in doing so, support the Shakespeare Hospice in continuing its vital work.”

You can find out more about the range of services that the hospice offers at www.theshakespearehospice.org.uk/services.