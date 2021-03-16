A huge new solar farm capable of powering more than 15,000 homes through an estimated 83,000 solar panels is being planned near Alderminster.

An example of a solar farm (45212550)

A planning application for the 58 hectare farm on land at Crimscote, has yet to be submitted, but a virtual consultation webinar is due to take place later this month, giving the public the chance to ask questions and have their say on the project.

Proposed by Regener8Power Limited, the plan includes provision of a 20MWH battery storage system enabling the farm to supply renewable electricity to the local grid at times of peak demand.

Adriano Satta, director of Regener8 Power Limited, said: “We are looking forward to the virtual webinar, which will give the local community the opportunity to voice their opinions on the project.

“The current government Coronavirus restrictions mean that we will not be able to meet local residents and businesses in person as we had originally planned, but the virtual public consultation will offer us the chance to interact with them while keeping them and our staff as safe as possible.

“Stratford-on-Avon District Council’s commitment to the environment is clear in their recent establishment of a Climate Change panel.

“We feel that the Crimscote solar farm will help the county to reduce its emissions in accordance with the council’s Carbon Baseline scheme and contribute towards the UK’s target to be net-zero by 2050 by saving thousands of tonnes of carbon each year.”

Should the farm gain planning permission it would be able to operate for a 40 year period before being dismantled and the land restored to its pre-development state.

For more information about the solar farm or how to attend the virtual consultation webinar on 24th March at 2pm visit www.crimscotesolar.co.uk .