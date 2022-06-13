Enjoy lots of images from the bank holiday weekend, which saw events take place across the Stratford district. All of the images are available to buy as a digital download from here.

The fireworks lit up the sky as the Jubilee beacon at the Welcombe Hills monument was ignited. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286212)

Residents of Aintree Road in Stratford enjoyed their Jubilee celebrations with a street party on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286469)

It was all smiles from Jessica Harrison and her sister Amy Harrison at the Alcester street party on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286226)

Alcester High Street was packed with party goers at the town celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286219)

Avon Crescent residents in Stratford raised a glass for Her Majesty at their street party on Sunday. Photo: Iain Duck. (57286467)

There was a big cheer for the Queen at the Borden Place street party in Stratrford on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286397)

Bidford High Street residents held their Jubilee street party on Saturday afternoon organised by louie Smith, front. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286385)

Alveston resident Josie Brough looked very regal for the village’s Jubilee celebrations. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286466)

Alan and Amanda Hobby dressed for the occasion at the Alcester street party on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286220)

Alcester High Street was packed with party goers at the town celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286227)

There was a big Queen’s Platinum Jubilee smile from Deb Shuttleworth at the Alcester street party on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286221)

Residents in Alveston gathered at the Malt House for their celebration party on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286468)

The Jubilee beacon was lit in Bidford at the Platinum Jubilee Memorial Garden by Cllr Bill Fleming, chairman of the parish council, pictured with ………….. Photo: Iain Duck. (57286074)

The Jubilee beacon was lit in Bidford at the Platinum Jubilee Memorial Garden by Cllr Bill Fleming, chairman of the parish council. Photo: Iain Duck. (57286073)

Alcester High Street was packed with party goers at the town celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286214)

This little girl celebrated her first Jubilee at the Alcester street party on Sunday on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286222)

It was a family affair for Alcester Town Crier Dave Parkes pictured celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Sunday with his mother Gillian Parkes and mother-in-law Iris Parker. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286228)

The Tarantara Choir entertained party goers at the Alcester Jubilee street celebration on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286229)

Alcester High Street was packed with party goers at the town celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286223)

Alcester Male Voice Choir members and their families celebratedat the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee street party on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286216)

There was a royal theme to the children’s fancy dress parade in the Platinum Jubilee Memorial Garden in Bidford before the lighting of the beacon last Thursday. Photo: Iain Duck. (57286072)

Alcester High Street was packed with party goers at the town celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286217)

This Avon Crescent family flew the flag as they enjoyed the Avon Crescent street party in Stratford on Sunday. Photo: Iain Duck. (57286395)

Alcester mayor Cllr Kathryn Cargill and her husband Cllr Mark Cargill, Chairm,an of Stratford District Council joined in with celebrations in Alcester High Street on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286224)

Alcester High Sreet was packed with party goers at the town celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286225)

Claverdon’s Jubilee celebrations last Friday included a parade of classic cars including this MG owned by …… Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286376)

Henley WI members (Andy has names) were busy selling cakes at the Guild Hall garden Jubilee artisan market on Friday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286380)

In Lower Quinton the Jubilee celebration took place on the sports field on Saturday where organisers and helpers were pictured flying the red, whire and blue. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286289)

The Peborth Collective Platinum Jubilee event on Saturday saw Nicole Newton dress for the occasion. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286291)

Fun and games at the Jubilee celebrations on the Bancroft in Stratford on Saturday afternoon. `Photo: Iain Duck. (57286179)

A commemorative Queen’s Canopy stone alongside seven newly planted English native trees stone was unveiled by Pebworth county councillor Alistair Adams, right, as part of the village’s Jubilee celebrations on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286292)

Fun and games at the Jubilee celebrations on the Bancroft in Stratford on Saturday afternoon. `Photo: Iain Duck. (57286059)

Giving the royal wave at the Lower Quinton Jubilee celebration on Saturday was seven-year-old Emily Bush. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286288)

Wearing their crowns at the Henley Jubilee artisan market at the Guild Hall last Friday was Arushi Chauhan, aged seven, and her brother Kaylan, five. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286378)

The famous chandelier scene from Only Fools and Horses …… Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286373)

Cricketers from Kineton and Ashorne played a colourful round-robin tournament as part of the Kineton Sports and Social Club Jubilee celebrations last Friday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286300)

The Jubilee cheers went out for the Queen and nine-year-old Anja Ziel, front, who made all the street party table decorations at the Mayfield Avenue party in Stratford on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286393)

A big cheer for Her Majesty went up on the playing field in Salford Priors on Saturday where the village’s Jubilee celebrations were held, Cllr Rosemary Green, lead on parish council working group for the Jubilee, Cllr Alan Green, chair of parish council, and Cllr Dave Penn being amongt those celebrating. Photo: MArk Williamson. (57286293)

Fun and games at the Jubilee celebrations on the Bancroft in Stratford on Saturday afternoon. `Photo: Iain Duck. (57286060)

There was a chance to sit on a thrown in Wood Street in Stratford. Photo: Iain Duck. (57286062)

Mayor of Stratford Cllr Gill Cleeve joined in with the Jubilee fun on the Bancroft on Saturday with fellow town councillors Kate Rolfe and Jenny Fradgley. Photo: Iain Duck. (57286061)

St Lawrence’s Church in Mickleton was awash with colour as a Jubilee flower festival was held over the weekend with Phil Britt’s crown inspired display pictured being admired by organiser and church warden Lesley Wade, right, and Janet Barlow. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286296)

There was a patriotic wave for our camera from Nicky Harvey as she watched her husband Mel entertain the children at the Kineton Sports and Social Club Jubilee celebrations last Friday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286301)

There was plenty of red, white and blue at the Great William Street party in Stratford on Sunday. Photo: Iain Duck. (57286399)

There was a toast to the Queen at the Great William Street party in Stratford on Sunday. Photo: Iain Duck. (57286400)

Children enjoying watching the entertainment at the Kineton Sports and Social Club Jubilee celebrations last Friday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286302)

Moreton Morrell Parish Council organised the Jubilee celebration on Sunday afternoon with, from left, Cllr Eileen Edwards, David Edwards, Nick Benbow, Cllr Claire Monks and Cllr Anne Parry looking resplendent in their red, white and blue. Photo: Mark Williamson.. (57286295)

Fun and games at the Jubilee celebrations on the Bancroft in Stratford on Saturday afternoon. `Photo: Iain Duck. (57286182)

There was a chance to act like a queen in Wood Street in Stratford over the Jubilee weekend. Photo: Iain Duck. (57286063)

A street entertainer pulled a crowd on the Bancroft during the Jubilee weekend. Photo: Iain Duck. (57286389)

Fun and games at the Jubilee celebrations on the Bancroft in Stratford on Saturday afternoon. `Photo: Iain Duck. (57286181)

A couple of corgis, the Queen’s favourite dog, were in residence at Marrisons supermarket in Stratford last Friday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286391)

Face painter Sarah Lecocq gave five-year-old Clayton Wragg the Spiderman look the Kineton Sports and Social Club Jubilee celebrations last Friday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286297)

Children at the Great William Street party in Stratford on Sunday cheered for the Queen. Photo: Iain Duck. (57286409)

Henley-in-Arden Town Crier Ray Evans, front, read a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee proclamation at Market Cross on Saturday morning in front of town and visiting court leet officers. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286386)

Fancy dress prize winners Elsie Nelson, aged one, Tilly Gold, six, George Petrucci, six, and Ernest Nelson, four,.were pictured with Sue Newgas at the Lower Quinton Jubilee celebration on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286290)

A Nosalgia front-engine dragster capable of 185mph in 7.6 seconds was displayed by Jim Usher from Willersey at the Pebworth Collective Platinum Jubilee event where Sharon Barrett took the opportunity to get behind the wheel. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286294)

Fun and games at the Jubilee celebrations on the Bancroft in Stratford on Saturday afternoon. `Photo: Iain Duck. (57286180)

An Elizabethen slit walker entertained visitors in Stratford during the Jubilee weekend. Photo: Ian Duck. (57286388)

The Wotton Wawen Jubilee dog show at Wootton Hall on Saturday was organised by Jessica Earle, right, and Hazel Crowther pictured with judge for the day Dermot Corrigan. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286230)

Wood Street in Stratford saw entertainers keep the children happy. Photo: Iain Duck. (57286065)

There was a chance to make your own crown in Wood Street in Stratford. Photo: Iain Duck. (57286067)

Visitors enjoyed crazy golf around the town. Photo: Iain Duck. (57286068)

Wendy Newman showed her West Highland Terriers Max and Toby at the Wootton Hall Jubilee dog show on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286286)

Enjoying their afternoon at the Studley Sports and Social Club Jubilee Jamboree last Friday was Helen Tate pictured with her two children Millie-Mae Tate, aged 2, and Tommy Furness, 5, along with friend Denella Coates. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286075)

Celerations at The Fox pub in Loxley on Saturday featured a tug-of-war competition. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286298)

Mayor of Stratford Cllr Gill Cleeve joined the Jubilee street party revellers at The Willows in Stratford on Sunday. Photo: Iain Duck. (57286071)

Residents in Tyler Street and Payton Street in Stratford enjoyed their Jubilee celebration on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Iain Duck. (57286076)

Warwick Crescent residents in Stratford raised a glass to the Queen at their street party on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Iain Duck. (57286070)

The flags were flying high as people in Welford held their Jubilee celebrations at the village hall. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286299)

Evelyn Rogers, aged eight, and her brother Isaac, six, dressed up for the Wotton Wawen Jubilee dog show at Wootton Hall on Saturday where even their dog Jake wore a crown. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57286287)