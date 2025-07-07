£750,000 needed to help create Alcester’s new dementia care centre

MOVES are under way to start converting a well-known property in Alcester into a day centre for people in the area who are suffering from dementia.

As previously reported by the Herald, Alcester Day Care, a charity currently based at the local Baptist church hall, has been granted a 25-year lease on Orchard House at the Greig Centre in the town so that it can expand its operations.

On Monday a structural engineer visited the property to assess what needs to be done to it and how much it will cost – to convert the former caretakers’ residence into the kind of building suitable for Alcester Day Care’s needs.

Carole Zambonini, the founder of Alcester Day Care, plans to build an extension to the property that would skirt around the back and the sides of the building. And although the lease is being made available by Stratford District Council for the first five years at a peppercorn rent, Ms Zambonini told the Herald that she needs to know precisely what the terms are so that she can calculate how much money she needs to raise.

She said the trustees of the charity were due to meeting an official of the district council next week to get more details about what the authority was offering. And the structural engineer’s report would give her an idea of how much needed to be spent on Orchard House to make it a venue suitable for elderly people and those with dementia.

“We need to work out some sort of figure,” she said. “If we have grants and lottery money, we need to know what we will be spending.”

Alan Rogers, right, and Cliff Armstrong with plans to turn the former caretakers house at the Greig Hall in Alcester into a dementia day centre. Photo: Mark WilliamsonMark Williamson

Ms Zambonini added: “Nothing has yet been agreed with the district council. We’re still negotiating the terms and so on. We’ve had a feasibility study and now we’re trying to find out how much it’s going to cost us.

“We’re going to do a lot of refurbishment to the current building as well as building an extension around it. I’m plucking a figure out of the air, but it could all cost £750,000.”

But she stressed this was only a guess and added: “Before we as trustees sign anything off we need to know where we stand with everything.”

District council officials had previously told the authority’s ruling cabinet that in its present condition Orchard House – a detached property with three bedrooms – had been valued at £150,000.

“The property is currently in a poor condition and significant investment and upgrading would be required to bring Orchard House up to the standards required for residential letting,” they said.

They pointed out that the site had been considered as the possible venue for a small social housing development, but its size and location had been deemed to be inappropriate for this purpose.

Alcester Day Care’s aim is to:

Promote and protect the physical and mental health of people with dementia and their carers in Alcester and the surrounding areas through the provision of a day care centre

Advance the education of the general public in all matters relating to dementia

The councillors were told that from Orchard House the charity would provide day care respite for carers by caring for those with dementia or Alzheimer’s. This would initially be for five days a week with the aim of providing seven days a week coverage. Typical services include activities such as arts and crafts, reminiscing and exercises.

The officials said that a market rent for the property would not exceed £10,000 a year. Regarding a peppercorn rent, they said: “The cost to the tenant in carrying out repairs and improvements to the property is significant so the loss of rental income is outweighed by the improvement to the council’s asset.”

Ms Zambonini set up the Alcester Dementia Café in the town a few years ago after her mother suffered from the illness. She discovered there were no facilities for people with dementia and was determined to rectify the problem.

The new centre would be open from 9.30am to 3.30pm, offering breakfast, a light lunch and afternoon tea with various activities to keep people busy both mentally and physically. The fee would be £47 a day.

“It’s about trying to give carers a break and to encourage people with dementia to do things,” she said.