£730,000 spend on AI to help cut costs at Warwickshire County Council

THE county council has agreed to spend £730,000 on artificial intelligence (AI) projects while also saying it is seeking to reduce outgoings.

The Warwickshire County Council cabinet, headed up by leader Cllr George Finch, agreed to the considerable investment during a meeting last Thursday (4th September) even though its own report, ‘Developing a Programme of Artificial Intelligence’, indicated that it was unclear how savings would be made.

A statement from the council said: “The investment, taken from the council’s Revenue Investment Fund, will be used over the next two years to explore and implement AI solutions to improve productivity and enhance service delivery. The decision was made after recognising the rapid growth of AI and the potential for it to help the council deliver more efficient and effective services.”

It also said the AI projects would “help the council meet its target of £419,000 in savings through its Digital Roadmap by 2027-28”.

WCC is investing in AI to help save money and become more efficient. Image: iStock

In other words it is speculating that in order to make potential savings of £419,000 over the next two or three years it was spending a much larger amount.

The news comes a week after Cllr Stephen Shaw, Reform’s portfolio holder for finance, announced a new Value For Money initiative with the aim of slashing £20 million off the council’s budget this year, building to £50m the following year, all while “resisting council tax rises”.

The cabinet’s AI report admitted that the sums, processes and outcomes involved remain unclear.

It said: “The pace of change in the application of AI is so fast that it is difficult to know precisely what type of capacity, budget or expertise the council will need in three years’ time. Whilst it is not possible at this stage to accurately predict the full range of financial and efficiency benefits that this programme could produce, the intention is that individual projects will be carefully considered and expected to demonstrate financial savings that contribute to the MTFS (medium-term financial strategy) before they are approved for implementation.”

Typically AI can be used for such things as automating administrative tasks, enhancing customer service with chatbots, and analysing complex data for decision-making in areas like planning and social care.

Some nine out of ten councils across the country are spending large sums on AI after reports produced by the likes of Tony Blair Institute for Global Change suggested £8 billion a year could be saved by harnessing AI technology – the equivalent of £325 per household.

However, it is expected that large job losses will come with that, and in addition the Local Government Association expressed concerns over whether councils had the ability to implement ambitious AI plans.

A spokesperson said: “While staff productivity, service efficiency, and cost savings are AI’s most commonly cited benefits, many councils acknowledge it is still too early to quantify the realised benefits. Further challenges remain, barriers to continued AI deployment in the sector include lack of funding, lack of staff skills, and lack of staff capacity.”

Defending the council’s plans, Cllr Michael Bannister, portfolio holder for customer and localities, said: “By investing in a clear, coordinated programme, we can make sure we’re focusing on the right projects that deliver real benefits.”