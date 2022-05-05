WORK has started on a £730,000 drive-thru Costa Coffee on the edge of Stratford.

The new coffee shop is being built next to the Rosebird Centre on Shipston Road and will create 12 full-time and 12 part-time jobs.

L to R - Tony Bird of Bird Group, Employer Agent Graham Hale, John Elliott of Bird Group and Andy Bodily of Deeley Construction (56496673)

Costa, which has signed a multi-year lease for the new unit, is expected to be open for business in the autumn.

Midlands-based developer Deeley Construction, in partnership with Bird Group, is carrying out the work on land, owned by the Bird Group, that was once part of the old Stratford-Banbury railway line.

Tony Bird, chief executive at Bird Group, said: “The team has delivered an important development which will expand on the offering to shoppers at the Rosebird Centre and Retail Park.

“Creating new units for a range of end-users is our bread and butter, and this Costa will particularly stand out due to its unique structure, exemplified through the innovative roof imagined up by our architect.

“To have brought this forward from concept, through planning and delivery alongside our partners at Deeley Construction for the benefit of all involved, is really pleasing.

“We’ve been working on the Rosebird retail site for over a decade, fostering close relations with and investing in the neighbouring community hall. We’re looking forward to continuing our partnership with them and working to improve the local amenities in place for the Stratford populace.”

Andy Bodily, contracts manager at Deeley Construction, added: “This new unit will be a welcome addition to the local area. It’s situated on one of the main routes into Stratford town centre and will prove very popular both with both cold and hot drink lovers wanting to quench their thirst as they pass through.”