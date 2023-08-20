Home   News   Article

Samaritans in Stratford are like a family but they still need volunteers

By Simon Woodings
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 06:00, 20 August 2023

IT’S 1am and a woman is on a motorway bridge. It’s not known what will happen next. Is she contemplating suicide? She’s in a dark place and needs someone to talk to urgently. Eventually she picks up her phone and dials a number which will save her life.

The call was answered by Stratford Samaritans which is the second biggest branch in the West Midlands.

Stratford has 156 volunteers from a cross section of society. Nationally, Samaritans has 22,000 volunteers and 200 branches throughout the UK. A call for help is received every ten seconds.

