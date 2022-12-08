LUXURY car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover has submitted plans to build a 28-hectare solar farm at its site in Gaydon to support its aims of becoming carbon neutral.

The solar farm will help the manufacturer with its aims to become carbon neutral.

The company has identified agricultural land, which sits between the British Motor Museum, Manor Farm and Gaydon Farm, for the scheme. The proposed development would generate 20.1MW of renewable electricity and would support JLR’s transition to a low carbon economy and reach their aim of being carbon neutral by 2039. It would be in operation for around 40 years and would provide 40 per cent of the firm’s electricity needs.

JLR had considered other greenfield areas within its ownership but those were discounted for various reasons, including: the land not being a sufficient area, limited connectivity to their complex for ease of access, limitations in relation to underground cabling and the presence of planning allocations.