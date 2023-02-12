PLANS to build a huge solar farm in Clifford Chambers which would power 7,500 homes have been submitted to Stratford District Council.

Elgin Energy EsCo Ltd has identified 140 acres of agricultural land in Campden Road that it would use to house solar panels, inverters, substation, access track and CCTV.

It is estimated the solar farm, which would be in operation for 40 years before being returned to full agricultural use, would generate 26MW of electricity per year, enough to power 7,500 homes or 8,600 electric vehicles.