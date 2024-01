WITH 65,000 bricks to put to use, the children who attend Alveston’s Lego Café can really let their imaginations run wild.

Taking place once a month St James’ Church, builders can test their skills at creating crazy constructions and super structures, with thousands of bricks and minifigures.

Alveston Church warden and Lego fan Simon Richardon helped children including Kit Harbottle, aged eight, and his sisters Orla, 10, and Suki, five, with their Lego creations last Saturday. The Lego Cafe utilises 65,000 bricks provided by the vicar Rev Linda MacDermott who runs the event on the second Saturday of every month. Photo: Mark Williamson

Rev Linda McDermott told the Herald she introduced the idea to Alveston after previously running a Lego Café in Herefordshire.