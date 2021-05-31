61-year-old dies after motorcycle accident in Cotswolds

A MOTORCYCLIST was killed in a collision on the A429 near Moreton-in-Marsh on Sunday (30th May).

The incident involved a Volvo S80, a Mini Cooper and a motorbike and happened just after 2pm, close to the Fosseway Garden Centre.

A 61-year-old man from South Oxfordshire was declared dead at the scene.

The road was closed for around eight hours while police carried out a collision investigation and police are now appealing for any further witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.

Police would also like to thank those who stopped at the scene of the collision to assist.

Anyone with information should visit www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.