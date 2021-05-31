61-year-old dies after motorcycle accident in Cotswolds
Published: 14:54, 31 May 2021
| Updated: 14:54, 31 May 2021
A MOTORCYCLIST was killed in a collision on the A429 near Moreton-in-Marsh on Sunday (30th May).
The incident involved a Volvo S80, a Mini Cooper and a motorbike and happened just after 2pm, close to the Fosseway Garden Centre.
A 61-year-old man from South Oxfordshire was declared dead at the scene.
The road was closed for around eight hours while police carried out a collision investigation and police are now appealing for any further witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.
Police would also like to thank those who stopped at the scene of the collision to assist.
Anyone with information should visit www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.