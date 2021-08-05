Photo: TRISTAN JONES

THE Game Fair, which attracted more than 120,000 people through its gates at Ragley Hall near Alcester last month, will be back next year, organisers have confirmed.

The event, which took place over three days from 23rd July, was a chance to show that the countryside was back in business with hundreds of stalls, businesses, food trucks, farms shops and drink makers involved. The big spenders were out in force, with many exhibitors reporting record sales, particularly across art, sporting guns, clothing and accessories. More than £60 million is thought to have been spent.

But the main attractions – at least for some – were away from the retail tents and in the areas dedicated to countryside sports, from fishing and shooting to riding, off-roading and dog agility.

It was a winning combination which saw The Game Fair set a new attendance record. On the Friday (23rd July) the event had its busiest opening day in its 62-year history.

The Game Fair’s managing director James Gower said: “To see a record turnout on the first day of The Game Fair after such a challenging time for so many over the past 18 months is truly incredible.

“We were determined to make this the best event yet and we’re confident we’ve done that.”

The 2022 Game Fair will be held once again at Ragley Hall, 29th-31st July.

Caption: Level 3 floristry student Johanna Mccan and instructor Heather Marshall ensure the stunning nine-foot archway to The Game Fair's show garden looks its best after fellow Moreton Morrell College students spent a collective 45 hours constructing it.

