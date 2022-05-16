600 respond to proposed changes for Stratford town centre

ONLY a few weeks remain to have your say on plans to transform part of Stratford town centre.

A consultation is currently taking place to gather views about the proposals that, if supported and given financial backing, would see changes in Bridge Street, High Street, and Union Street.

The proposed new look for Bridge Street, Stratford.

One of the main ideas being put forward by Stratford Town Council, Warwickshire County Council and the Town Centre Strategic Partnership is to create a central walkway along Bridge Street, narrowing the road, removing parking and relocating the taxi ranks to Union Street.

The shape of roundabout at the top of Bridge Street would also be altered and a new new pedestrian crossing would go through its centre.

High Street would be closed to traffic daily, between 11am and 4pm, and its pavements would be widened.

The proposals also include retaining the temporary 20mph speed limit introduced in 2020 and providing more attractive surfaces and some planting.

Since the consultation opened in March, there have been more than 600 responses.

Geraldine Collinge, director of creative placemaking and public programmes at the RSC, who chairs the Town Centre Strategic Partnership, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many people have shared their views as part of the consultation, but we’d encourage anyone who hasn’t yet done so to have their say on the plans.

“The partnership would like as many people as possible to contribute their thoughts in the consultation. The more voices we have, the more informed the final designs will be.”

The consultation closes on 5th June. Take part at https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk.