The rise in domestic abuse cases in Stratford and the rest of Warwickshire comes as no surprise to police chiefs. Supt Pete Hill, head of Warwickshire Police’s vulnerability and safeguarding team, speaks to GILL SUTHERLAND about the alarming stats.

The Christmas holidays haven’t been a time of joy and love for all families as domestic abuse has seen a dramatic rise in Warwickshire.

Forty people were arrested over the Christmas weekend on suspicion of committing domestic offences – more than half the total number of people in custody.

In the Stratford district, cases of domestic abuse have risen alarmingly over the past few years, with a leap of 11 per cent over the last year or so.

Domestic abuse stats Stratford (61669258)

For Supt Pete Hill, head of Warwickshire Police’s vulnerability and safeguarding team, the sad statistics are not a surprise.

In an exclusive interview with the Herald, he said: “It’s no surprise to us that at certain times of the year that domestic abuse becomes more common.