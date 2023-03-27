THREE new speed enforcement vans fitted out with the latest mobile camera technology will be on Warwickshire’s streets as part of a £600,000 investment in road safety and an ambition to cut the number of deaths on the roads.

Warwickshire Police announced the investment will also include adding 35 people to its road safety team and installing new IT equipment and systems. The IT upgrades include a public access system that allows people to view their speeding offence, accept liability or nominate the driver responsible.

PCC Philip Seccombe.

Chief constable Debbie Tedds said: “The improvements will help ensure Warwickshire Police continues to be fit for the future and delivers on our enduring vision to protect people from harm. We know the harm and devastation that collisions cause to families and that’s why a proactive, preventative approach is the best response we can give and this is at the core of the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership strategy of which we play a key part.

“That’s why educating speeding drivers is vital in seeking to change behaviour to make our roads safer. This has a direct effect on road safety because we know that those who go on a training course are less likely to reoffend in the next six months after the course. However, points and fines still play a part in reducing speeding and extreme or repeat speeders may find themselves going straight to court.”

Warwickshire Community Speed Watch and Operation Snap schemes will also benefit from the investment with the police having additional capacity to support the schemes as they continue to grow.

Police and crime commissioner Philip Seccombe, pictured, added: “Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership does not accept that people continue to die on our roads every year. As a partnership we have set the ambitious target of halving the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads by 2030.

“Ensuring drivers travel at safe speeds in Warwickshire is key to this but a safe system isn’t all about enforcement and education. Partners are working together to look at all aspects of road safety to make roads safer and we have set up a number of working groups to look at safe road design, post collision response, safe speeds, safe road users and safe vehicle design.

“As well as enforcement, the Speed Working Group is looking at road design and management, setting appropriate speed limits, encouraging and advocating vehicle based speed limiting and raising awareness through education and communications that we all play a role in road safety by driving within the speed limit and at an appropriate speed for the road conditions.

“I will be monitoring the progress of these improvements closely to ensure this momentum continues and we do everything we can to make our roads as safe as possible in Warwickshire.”