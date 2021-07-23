60-home development given the go-ahead

Planners have approved a new 60-home development at Lower Quinton adjacent to the new Long Marston Garden Village.

SDC (49510530)

The application, submitted by Campden Road Developments Ltd, looked to build the houses on the site of Airfield House on Campden Road, including part of the former scrap yard.

However the plan did face opposition from a number of town and parish councils, with many of their concerns centred on increasing traffic on nearby roads, particularly the Campden Road.

However during a planning committee meeting earlier this month, members voted to approve the development.

An officer’s report before that meeting had recommended that members give the plan the green light, drawing attention to its provision of affordable housing and the benefits of removing brownfield elements to the site.